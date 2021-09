If you have any information on the robbery or can identify the suspects pictured, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

A west Toledo bank was robbed Wednesday, and police are seeking help to identify the people responsible.

The pictured suspects reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of money from a bank on the 2900 block of West Central Ave. They then fled the scene in a white Dodge truck with no plates.

If you have any information on the robbery or can identify the suspects pictured, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.