Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint by two male suspects in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the second time since the start of 2021, a pizza delivery driver has been robbed at gunpoint in west Toledo.

At 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 4, a 41-year-old driver for Vito's Pizza was making a delivery to an apartment complex on the 1800 block of Westland Gardens in west Toledo. When he went to deliver the food, two men approached from behind a dumpster in the parking lot and held him at gunpoint, according to a police report.

One suspect put a gun to his head while the other suspect, also armed with a gun, went through his pockets.

The suspects fled with the delivery order and an unknown amount of cash from the victim. The suspects were described as wearing dark clothes and ski masks.

The delivery driver was not injured in the incident.

The robbery is under investigation. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111.