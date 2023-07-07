Suspects accused in Wendy's cheese incident plead not guilty

This comes after the suspects allegedly caused a major disturbance at the west Toledo location in a May 2023 incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman accused of vandalizing a west Toledo Wendy's and attacking employees after receiving a crispy chicken sandwich sans cheese appeared in court Thursday, where she pleaded not guilty to two charges.

According to court documents, Jalinia Stuart, 33, pleaded not guilty to charges of Receiving Stolen Property and Illegal Conveyance of Weapons. Stuart is accused of bringing a weapon to a detention facility following her arrest.

Stuart is scheduled to appear back in court on July 17 for another pretrial hearing. She was released on OR bond.

Co-defendant Dominique Ezell, 32, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of Vandalism early last month on June 8. He was released on supervised OR bond and is due back in court on July 17.

Stuart and Ezell were arrested following a May 24 incident at a Wendy's on West Laskey Road. Employees called 911 after Stuart allegedly did not receive cheese on her crispy chicken sandwich and threw Frostys at an employee, damaged a register and dragged an employee by their hair, among other things, according to a police report.

Both suspects were indicted on June 1.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.