East Toledo woman hospitalized with gunshot wound to hip Tuesday, police say

An unknown suspect shot at a woman while she was in her vehicle leaving Weiler Homes in east Toledo, according to a police report.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a woman sustained a gunshot wound to the hip Tuesday evening.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 6:33 p.m. at Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Upon arrival, police located a scene consisting of five shell casings and one live round.

A 36-year-old woman went to a hospital where she said an unknown suspect dressed in all black shot at her vehicle as she was leaving Weiler Homes, striking her in the hip. Police said her injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

