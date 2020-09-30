'We need justice': Family of Toledo man stabbed to death speaks out

A coroner reported Marcus Odoms, 20, died of a combination of 11 stab and cut wounds. No charges have been filed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than two weeks have gone by since a man was found stabbed to death in a west Toledo home.

The death which was ruled a homicide happened early Sunday morning on Sept. 13 on Wyndhurst Road in the Bancroft Hills neighborhood which is just east of the University of Toledo.

A Lucas County coroner reported Marcus Odoms, 20, died of a combination of 11 stab and cut wounds, the majority to his back.

No charges have been filed in Odoms' death and his family wants whomever is responsible to face charges and be brought to justice.

"He was goofy. He kept you laughing. You could be mad at him and he would just say something so stupid or goofy and you would just start laughing," said Jayla Steward, Marcus Odoms' older sister. "Just talking about him sends chills down my body because it was a senseless crime that happened."

Steward said the home on Wyndhurst Road. belonged to Odoms' ex-girlfriend and he was staying with her on and off. She admits she doesn't know much about their relationship but knows he didn't hang around the wrong type of crowd.

"He wasn't in gangs. He didn't rep anything," Steward said.

She said her brother meant a lot to so many and he's greatly missed. She hopes his killer doesn't get to walk free so her family can have a sense of peace.