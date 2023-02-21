Waterville Twp. trustee found guilty of driving while intoxicated, sentenced Tuesday

Waterville Township trustee Julie Theroux received a prison sentence of 180 days, with 177 suspended and three spent in driver intervention program within 6 weeks.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A township trustee learned her fate Tuesday in Maumee court on charges stemming from an early February arrest for driving intoxicated.

Waterville Township trustee Julie Theroux appeared in court Feb. 21 and pleaded no contest to charges tied to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Theroux was pulled over Feb. 1 after an officer noticed she was driving erratically. She was later arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and a traffic violation.

Theroux was ordered to pay an $850 fine and was sentenced to 180 days in prison. 177 days were suspended with three days to be spent in the driver intervention program within six weeks. Her driver's license is suspended until Feb. 1, 2024, with exceptions for work, animal care and trustee duties.

She was appointed Waterville Township trustee in March 2021, and elected by voters in Nov. 2021, to remain on the board.