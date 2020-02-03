PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released more video and details regarding an incident that took place at a Painesville gas station on Saturday.

According to officials, 59-year-old Michael Craig was in the parking lot of the GetGo on Mentor Avenue when he suddenly and intentionally plowed his Buick SUV into a gas pump around 11:50 a.m. The pump became dislodged and smacked into a Ford pickup truck with two adults and their child inside. Surveillance video released from the station shows the moment of impact, and you can watch it above.

The Ford then collided with the gas pump it was using, and the entire vehicle later burst into flames, however, all of three people made it out unharmed. The Buick continued onto Mentor Avenue and hit another moving vehicle before eventually running into a chain link fence, and ended up also catching fire.

Although people at the scene attempted to approach Craig and help him, witnesses say he told them he had a gun and was going to kill everyone. Deputies then arrived on scene, and after Craig eventually came out of the flaming SUV, the realized he wasn't holding a gun, but rather a pair of pliers. The officers then deployed bean bag rounds and later a taser before taking Craig into custody.

Lake County Sheriff's Office

Craig was taken to TriPoint Medical Center with cuts and burns to his leg, but has since been released and is now in custody at the Lake County Jail. One other person was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but they were treated and released.

This matter is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to immediately call Lake County Lt. Daniel Bachnicki at (440) 350-5565.

Listen to various 911 calls regarding the incident below: