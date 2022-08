Devin Harris was charged in the murder of Gemma Thompson on Aug. 2

WAUSEON, Ohio — Devin Harris, a Wauseon man, was charged with the murder and felonious assault of Gemma Thompson on Friday, according to the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

According to court documents, the assault was committed on Aug. 2 and was upgraded to a murder charge on Aug. 4.

Harris is currently in jail at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.