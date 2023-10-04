Suspect in December 2022 Washington Twp. homicide indicted on murder charge

Keichell Cardell, 18, was shot and killed in December 2022. The suspect, who was arrested days after the victim's death, was indicted Wednesday.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A Lucas County grand jury indicted Antonio Hernandez Jr. Wednesday in the December 2022 homicide of 18-year-old Keichell Cardell.

According to an indictment document, Hernandez, 18, was indicted on counts of murder with firearm specification and felonious assault. Hernandez was 17 years old at the time of the homicide and his subsequent arrest.

Cardell was found dead in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, when Washington Township Police and the Washington Township Fire Department were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to a person shot at a residence on Moss Creek Street in Raintree Village Mobile Home Park.

Upon arrival, Cardell was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.