Woman suspected of murder in Washington state arrested in Toledo

Shawntea Hamilton was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman suspected of murdering a man in Everett, Washington, on June 10 was arrested Tuesday in Toledo, authorities said.

Shawntea Hamilton, accused of murdering Christopher Wilson, was found in Toledo by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Everett Police Department said in a press release.

Hamilton was booked into the Lucas County Jail and Everett police detectives are en route to interview her.

According to Everett police, dispatchers were alerted by a neighbor in the city to "shuffling and then 'three pops'" in an apartment in the early morning of June 10. Officers arrived on the scene, found nothing suspicious outside and received no response when they tried to make contact with the apartment.

A few hours later on June 10, police received two separate reports of bullet holes; one in a car a block away and one in the apartment of the person who initially called dispatch about the "three pops."

Officers then entered the apartment to conduct a welfare check and found Wilson dead with "apparent gunshot wounds."

A county prosecutors office in Washington will handle the extradition of Hamilton, Everett police said.

Everett is about 30 minutes north of Seattle.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.