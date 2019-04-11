SANTA FE, N.M. — A wanted sex offender from our area was found in New Mexico, after nearly a year of being on the run.

Ashton Mullens was found in Santa Fe, and is being investigated for trying to solicit a teenage girl.

A man there said Mullens was working on his van when he started to hint that he was up to no good, so a woman posed as a 14-year-old girl and started to talk with him.

"In the first part of the conversation he was like, 'I'm going to keep it PG.' Not even five to six messages later it was like, 'oh, I'm going to do this to you,'" the woman said.

Mullens was only arrested for failing to register as a sex offender, and is now out of jail.