Wanted man arrested following police chase early Friday

The suspect ultimately came to a dead end at Crissy Road and drove through the fence of a junk yard. They and a female passenger were taken to a nearby hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — A wanted and suspected sexual offender was arrested early Friday following a police chase that resulted in a crash.

The pursuit took place around 1 a.m. and ended in Springfield Township at Hill Avenue and Crissey Road.

Toledo Police tell us prior to the pursuit, officers pulled over the suspect and were talking with them when they were made aware of an active warrant for the suspect.

The warrant pertaining to the suspect was a felony for a child sexual assault.

The suspect then sped off, leading police on a chase that headed west on Hill Avenue.

The suspect ultimately came to a dead end at Crissy Road and drove through the fence of a junk yard. Both the suspect, who was driving, and a female passenger were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free WTOL 11 news app for the latest.