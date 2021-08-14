Toledo police seek help to identify man accused in Walnut Street shooting

If you have any information on the incident or recognize the man pictured, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Aug. 1, 2021.

Toledo police are seeking help to identify a man who they claim shot someone earlier this month.

On Aug. 14, officers found Jermane Johnson, 22, lying on the ground in front of a home on the 800 block of Walnut Street suffering from a gunshot wound to his groin. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on the incident or recognize the man pictured, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

