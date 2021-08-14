x
Crime

Toledo police seek help to identify man accused in Walnut Street shooting

If you have any information on the incident or recognize the man pictured, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Aug. 1, 2021.

Toledo police are seeking help to identify a man who they claim shot someone earlier this month.

On Aug. 14, officers found Jermane Johnson, 22, lying on the ground in front of a home on the 800 block of Walnut Street suffering from a gunshot wound to his groin. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

