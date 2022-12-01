Waite High School student found with BB gun

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Waite High School student was found with a BB gun Wednesday and could face charges.
According to a statement from Toledo Public Schools, the weapon was found in the student's locker. There was no disruption to the school day and no threats were made.
"The safety of our students and staff members remains the district’s number one priority, which is why it is imperative that students understand they will face severe consequences for bringing a weapon or other inappropriate item to school," said James Gant, TPS deputy superintendent.