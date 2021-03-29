Violent fugitive task force seeks man in murder of 18-year-old Akron woman

Na’kia Crawford, 18, was shot and killed in her vehicle at a stoplight in Akron. Fugitive Adarus Black is wanted for aggravated murder.

AKRON, Ohio — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Adarus Black.

Black is wanted by the Akron Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service for aggravated murder. It is alleged that on June 14, 2020, Black shot and killed Na’kia Crawford, 18, who was sitting in her vehicle at a stoplight in Akron.

Black, 18, is a Black male, standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 160 pounds. Black has tattoo "sleeves" on both arms, as well as a distinctive, two-line tattoo across the top of his chest. The top line reads "Death Before Dishonor," and the second line reads "Loyalty Trust Respect." Black has ties to northeast Ohio, Tennessee, Michigan, and California. Black is to be considered armed and dangerous.