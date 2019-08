TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after a man was shot in south Toledo early Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Thomas around 12:35 a.m.

Police were called to the scene for a shots fired call.

When they arrived, police found a vehicle that was involved in the shooting.

Police later found that 24-year-old victim Arvell Harris showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

His condition is unknown.

The shooting is under investigation.