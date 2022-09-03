Victim found with serious injury in middle of north Toledo street

Police say the male victim was not wounded by gunfire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A male victim was rushed to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after being found seriously wounded on the 1300 block of Peck St. in north Toledo.

Toledo police officers put up crime tape and were investigating in a section of the neighborhood where the victim was found around 4:15 p.m.

Police say the victim had a single injury to his torso.

Police also said that although it was not a gunshot wound, they are unsure at this time what caused the injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no suspect at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.