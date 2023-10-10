Police investigating west Toledo home robbery

Crews responded to a home on Vermaas Avenue Monday morning regarding a break-in.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Law enforcement are investigating an aggravated robbery in west Toledo in which two suspects allegedly broke into a home through a window Monday morning.

According to a Toledo police report, crews were dispatched to a single family home in the 4500 block of Vermaas Avenue at 9:40 a.m. regarding a home invasion robbery. At the scene, a homeowner told police that approximately a half hour before police arrival, his 14-year-old child was home alone when two suspects entered the home through a bedroom window.

The two suspects then stole a safe and the child's cell phone before fleeing through the backyard and jumping the fence. According to the police report, guns were involved in the incident, but police did not mention any injuries.

If you have information regarding this incident or the suspects, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

