TPD: Vehicle strikes central Toledo residence after being shot at on I-75 Sunday

Police are investigating an incident in which a shooting on I-75 resulted in a vehicle striking a home on N. Detroit Avenue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story that originally aired on Aug. 26, 2023.

Police are investigating a shooting incident on I-75 that resulted in a vehicle striking a central Toledo residence Sunday.

According to a Toledo police report, a driver and a passenger were traveling northbound on I-75 at approximately 11:30 a.m. when a white vehicle pulled up alongside and began shooting at them. The driver told police he took the Detroit Avenue exit and drove across the intersection, where his vehicle collided with a residence in the 2400 block of N. Detroit.

The driver then exited the vehicle and returned fire, police claimed.

No arrests were made and police did not report any injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

