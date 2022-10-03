Vehicle crashes into south Toledo gas station Sunday; plus, one person stabbed, hospitalized Saturday

Police said it appeared the suspect had attempted to take the store's ATM

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to an alarm from the Sunoco Gas Station on Byrne Road early Sunday.

When crews arrived shortly after 2:25 a.m., it appeared a vehicle was used to run into the gas station building. According the a police report, it also appeared someone had attempted to take the ATM from inside the building, but was unsuccessful.

Police did not have any suspects at the time of the report.

On Saturday, police responded to a report of a person stabbed near the 2100 block of Wyndhurst in west Toledo. Shortly after 2 a.m., police found three people walking on Perth Street, all who were listed as "injured" in a police report.

The three told police they were assaulted by a 52-year-old person who remains unnamed in the police report. The person was later found by a third-party in a driveway near the intersection of Kensington and Greenway.

The unnamed person was suffering from serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. No arrests were made as of the time of the report.

