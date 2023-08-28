Police investigating after vehicle allegedly shot at, chased in east Toledo

According to a report, the victims told police a 'blacked-out' sedan attempted to ram them while they were driving Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities are investigating an incident in Sunday night after a vehicle was allegedly shot at and chased through an east Toledo neighborhood.

Toledo police crews responded to ShotSpotter alerts in the 1900 block of Greenwood Avenue and the 1900 block of Idaho Street at approximately 9:51 p.m. before receiving a call regarding shots fired from the 2100 block of Navarre Avenue.

Police arrived on scene and spoke with the occupants of a vehicle, who said they were driving near Greenwood and Thurston Street when a "blacked-out" Sedan sped toward them and attempted to ram them. One of the victims said the suspect fired at them and proceeded to follow them through the neighborhood where they were fired at again.

None of the victims nor their vehicle were struck, police said. Authorities did not locate a scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect(s), police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

