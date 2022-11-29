Man faces sentencing in deadly hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland

Christian pleaded guilty to amended charges in the case last month, including negligent vehicular homicide.

CLEVELAND — Vance Christian, the man who was arrested for a deadly hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old Izzy Hudspath while she was riding a bike in Cleveland last summer, was back in court Tuesday where a judge ordered him to spend several years behind bars.

After pleading guilty to amended charges in the case last month, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Maureen Clancy cited the Reagan Tokes Law when announcing a minimum / maximum sentence against Christian.

"The court did impose the minimum sentence being five, the maximum sentence being seven and half,” Judge Clancy explained in her sentencing decision.

The counts against Christian include:

Count 1: Negligent vehicular homicide (misdemeanor)

Count 2: Assault (misdemeanor)

Count 3: Assault (misdemeanor)

Count 4: Failure to stop (felony)

Counts one through three all brought 180-day sentences, which Judge Clancy said will run concurrent with the minimum / maximum sentence handed down for count four.

“I am so sorry for your loss,” Christian said with tears in his eyes in a statement before sentencing was handed down. “I wish I could take it back. … If I could switch the lives, I would. I am so sorry.”

Before the judge announced her sentence,

Izzy's father and grandmother also spoke prior to the sentencing.

“You took something from me that we’ll never ever get back,” said Izzy's grandmother, Hannah Webb, as she talked directly to Christian.

It was back on July 21 when officers responded to the scene at Track Road and Lufkin Avenue around 10:08 p.m. where three people on bicycles were struck.

Police say the bicyclists were riding southbound on Track Road in the traffic lane approaching Lufkin Avenue when they were hit by the suspect vehicle, which was traveling northbound on Track Road from Lufkin.

All three bicyclists were taken to the hospital. Authorities say 3-year-old Izzy Hudspath later died from her injuries. Two others -- ages 10 and 27 -- suffered minor injuries.

