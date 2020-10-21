Woman arrested after robbing Happy's Pizza delivery driver at gunpoint

According to Toledo police, Valentina Berry robbed a Happy's Pizza delivery driver at gunpoint after she attempted to pay for food with a counterfeit $100 bill.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman is in jail, accused of robbing a Happy's Pizza delivery driver at gunpoint.

According to police, Valentina Berry of Toledo ordered delivery from Happy's Pizza on Oct. 21 and attempted to pay the driver with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Berry then pointed a gun at the driver while taking cash from him.

Berry was arrested by police following the incident and faces charges of aggravated robbery.

This is just the latest in crimes against delivery drivers in the area.

In November of 2019, a Happy's Pizza driver was robbed by two men at gunpoint while making a delivery.