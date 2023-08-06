Reward offered for info in robbery of USPS letter carrier Saturday

The US Postal Inspection Service says the armed robbery happened in a north Toledo neighborhood on Saturday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One day after a man was arrested for postal robbery for a separate incident, another United States Postal Service letter carrier was robbed in Toledo.

According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, a letter carrier was the victim of an armed robbery in a north Toledo neighborhood on Saturday morning.

USPS says the robbery occurred at 10:28 a.m. near the intersection of East Hudson and Chestnut Street.

The only description of the suspect was that he was a young black male.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Robbery of a USPS letter carrier is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison, and/or significant fines, according to a USPS representative.

This is the second robbery of a letter carrier in the past three weeks.

On the afternoon of July 20, a letter carrier in south Toledo was robbed at gunpoint, according to USPS.

That robbery occurred on Ryewyck Drive. Officials say USPS equipment was stolen from a truck in that incident.

On August 4, Michael Todd Bush Jr. was arrested for Robbery of a Postal Worker. He was booked in the Lucas County Jail.

