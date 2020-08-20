U.S. Marshals searching for Akron man wanted for attempted murder

U.S. Marshals are searching for Timothy Sargent who is wanted on multiple charges and suspected in multiple recent incidents.

AKRON, Ohio — U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has a manhunt underway for an Akron man wanted for attempted murder.

Timothy Sargent, 42, is wanted on several charges including attempted murder, felonious assault and multiple firearms violations in the Akron area.

According to the U.S. Marshals' office, Sargent allegedly shot a man multiple times near the Towpath Trail. He is also a suspect in an additional shooting in Akron, as well as a triple shooting that occurred last night in New Albany, IN.

Sargent is described as Caucasian, is 5'10" tall and weighs 190 lbs.

A $5,000 reward for information directly leading to Sargent's arrest is being offered. Sargent is considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached if seen.