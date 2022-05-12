US Marshals arrest 14-year-old wanted for aggravated murder of 18-year-old man at Cleveland convenience store

Police say the 14-year-old allegedly shot Lawrence McKissic in the head on November 19. The suspect was captured in Richmond Heights.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — The United States Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) has announced it has arrested the 14-year-old boy wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for aggravated murder.

Members of the NOVFTF arrested the teen suspect on Monday morning in an apartment near the 400 block of Richmond Park Drive in Richmond Heights.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, on November 19, an argument took place between the 14-year-old suspect and 18-year-old Lawrence McKissic at a drive-thru convenience store located near the 10300 block of St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

Police say the 14-year-old allegedly shot McKissic in the head. He then proceeded to steal McKissic’s gun before fleeing the scene.

“Outstanding investigative work by the Cleveland Division of Police lead to the quick identification of this homicide suspect. The arrest of this suspect comes just weeks after the initial incident," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott in a statement.