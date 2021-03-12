U.S. Marshals announce reward, release wanted posters for parents of accused Oxford shooter

A “Be on the Lookout” alert was issued Friday afternoon when the Crumbleys failed to turn themselves into the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward in the manhunt for James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the Oxford shooting suspect.

The parents are wanted for involuntary manslaughter charges, filed by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald on Friday.

U.S. Marshals are working in conjunction with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office in the search.

They are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Crumbleys to 313-202-6458.

