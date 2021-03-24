US Marshal expected to recover after being shot while serving arrest warrant in Canton

The suspect was also hit, and that individual's exact condition is not known at this time.

CANTON, Ohio — A member of the US Marshals Service's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task force is expected to recover after being shot Wednesday afternoon while attempting to serve a suspect with an arrest warrant in Canton.

In a press conference this evening, Marshal Pete said the shooting occurred on Regent Avenue Northeast when the suspect attempted to escape out a back window and fired "multiple" rounds at law enforcement. The suspect was also shot, and their exact condition is unknown at this time.

The unnamed officer, a member of the task force since 2013, did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. Elliot says the individual is "going to be alright" and could be released from the hospital as soon as tonight.

The suspect had been wanted out of Virginia on various charges, including aggravated robbery and felony possession. The person has also been accused of manslaughter in the past.