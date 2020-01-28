TOLEDO, Ohio — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested an MS-13 gang member in Toledo on Jan. 23.

Wanted Mexican national Juan Carlos Alvarez-Robles, 38, was found in Toledo when U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Sandusky Bay Station, Detroit Sector Special Operations Detachment and the Toledo Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force executed a federal arrest warrant.

Alvarez is suspected of numerous criminal activities in the Great Lakes region and has been removed from the United States five times previously.

He also has an extensive criminal history according to officials, including: possession of a controlled substance, transporting/selling of narcotics and grand theft auto as well as multiple accounts of theft and burglary.

He is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.