Upper Sandusky man arraigned on 10 counts of rape; woman charged with obstruction of justice

Michael D. Meeks, 36, was indicted after a sexual assault investigation, Upper Sandusky police said. Kathy R. Davis allegedly helped Meeks avoid apprehension.

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — An Upper Sandusky man was arraigned on 10 counts of first-degree felony charges Thursday.

Michael D. Meeks, 36, of Upper Sandusky, was arraigned on 10 counts of rape following an investigation into a sexual assault complaint.

Police received a sexual assault complaint on Jan. 17, 2023, from a victim identifying Meeks as a suspect, according to the Upper Sandusky Police Department.

Meeks was indicted by grand jury after the sexual assault investigation.

The investigation also led to felony charges against Kathy R. Davis. Davis was charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly providing Meeks with money, transportation or other means of avoiding apprehension.

Bond was set for Meeks at $500,000.