Records: Upper Arlington elementary student mistook father’s marijuana edibles for Easter candy

Court records state Macre’s 10-year-old daughter found the 50 milligram tablets of THC edibles and mistook them for Easter candy.

Example video title will go here for this video

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — A man is facing charges after his 10-year-old daughter reportedly took his marijuana edibles to an Upper Arlington elementary school and shared them with her friends last week.

Scott Macre, 43, is charged with endangering children, possession of drugs and obstruction in connection to the incident.

Five children from Windermere Elementary School were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Friday because the district said they felt ill after sharing a "non-school food item" during lunchtime.

Court records state Macre’s 10-year-old daughter found the 50 milligram tablets of THC edibles in the family’s kitchen cabinet and took them to school after mistaking them for leftover Easter candy.

The girl reportedly shared the gummies with four of her friends. According to court records, all five students “displayed signs of impairment, nausea, hallucinations, and elevated heart rates.”

When detectives questioned Macre about the edibles, records show he asked for authorities to wait outside and then attempted to dispose of the remaining gummies down the garbage disposal.

Macre later told investigators he purchased the edibles from Colorado in 2018 and that he uses them for a medical condition. Macre added he had taken the edibles in the downstairs living room while intoxicated the night before and placed them in the kitchen cabinet before heading to work.

Police said a summons was served to Macre to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court.