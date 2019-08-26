TOLEDO, Ohio — Bullets were flying outside of a west Toledo bar, leaving three people shot early Monday morning.

The shooting happened at Walle Rocket Bar at the corner of Upton and Sylvania around 1:30 a.m.

Police received a call that a person had been shot; when crews arrived, they found 26-year-old Javon Grant laying outside of the bar in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say another victim, 26-year-old Terrance Hopings, was also shot and drove himself to the hospital where he also remains in serious condition.

A third victim, 34-year-old Don Parks, called into police later to report he had been grazed by a bullet.

Parks required no treatment and was taken to the police station to be interviewed.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight inside the bar.

Numerous vehicles from the parking lot had windows shot out and bullet holes in them.

No arrests have been made as of yet.