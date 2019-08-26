TOLEDO, Ohio — Bullets were flying outside of a west Toledo bar, leaving three people shot early Monday morning.
The shooting happened at Walle Rocket Bar at the corner of Upton and Sylvania around 1:30 a.m.
Police received a call that a person had been shot; when crews arrived, they found 26-year-old Javon Grant laying outside of the bar in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police say another victim, 26-year-old Terrance Hopings, was also shot and drove himself to the hospital where he also remains in serious condition.
A third victim, 34-year-old Don Parks, called into police later to report he had been grazed by a bullet.
Parks required no treatment and was taken to the police station to be interviewed.
Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight inside the bar.
Numerous vehicles from the parking lot had windows shot out and bullet holes in them.
No arrests have been made as of yet.