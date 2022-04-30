UToledo police arrest 19-year-old for armed robbery

19-year-old Jayden Auger was arrested on Saturday morning. Police say he stole cannabis, a dab pen, and money from a victim at gunpoint.

TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo police arrested a Toledo man on Saturday morning for a crime that occurred on the main campus of the University of Toledo.

Officials arrested 19-year-old Jayden Auger on Saturday morning for a robbery on Thursday.

Court records say that Auger robbed a person of three grams of cannibas and a dab pen. He also allegedly then forced the victim to send $415 dollars to Auger through Cash App.

A dab pen is a vaping device designed for vaping wax concentrates, mostly THC.

Police say Auger had an accomplice during the crime.

Auger was identified with video surveillance.

He's due in court next week where he is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.