Shooting leaves University of Akron student dead, 2 men injured; suspect at-large

Two men were also injured, with one currently in critical condition.

AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old woman is dead following a shooting near the University of Akron campus early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers in the area near Kling and Wheeler Streets were alerted about someone reportedly waving a gun, and when the arrived on scene they found three total victims. Besides the deceased teen, a 25-year-old man was rushed to Cleveland Clinic Akron General and is currently in critical condition, while a 22-year-old male is listed as stable at Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

UA President Dr. Gary L. Miller confirms the young woman — who has not yet been identified — was a student at the school, and in a statement asked members of the community to keep her, "her family and friends in your thoughts during this tremendously difficult time." Miller also confirmed he and members of the university's public safety team will meet with Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett on Monday to discuss crime in the area.

Witnesses told police there was a "large gathering" of people south of Exchange Street when a large fight broke out and an unknown suspect began shooting. No arrests have been made at this time, but authorities say a handgun was recovered from the scene.