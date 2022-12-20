Gunfire strikes vehicle making Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night

A driver was making a delivery on Erie Street when an unknown suspect fired rounds into the vehicle.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after gunfire struck a vehicle while a driver was making an Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night.

According to a report, a 23-year-old who works for the food delivery company was delivering an order in the 1900 block of Erie Street at approximately 8 p.m. While he was looking for the address to drop off the delivery, an unknown suspect shot two rounds at his vehicle. Police responded and met with the victim, who had returned to his home.

The victim was not struck by gunfire, but his vehicle was hit twice.

Police said in a report that they are conducting an investigation.

If you have information regarding this incident, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free mobile app for the latest in news updates.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11



Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.