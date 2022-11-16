Man indicted for shooting death of 11 year old has trial postponed

The trial of Tyler Williams, accused of shooting two children and killing one in north Toledo in August 2021, has been postponed to January.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The trial of a man indicted on murder charges in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy in north Toledo in August 2021 has been postponed from its original date of Nov. 14, 2022, to Jan. 30, 2023.

Tyler Williams was 20 years old when he was accused of shooting brothers Nathan Sumner, 11, and Miguel Sumner, who was 14 at the time, in the head.

Williams requested his trial be postponed, which a Lucas County judge granted on Nov. 14.

Williams is charged with multiple murder and felonious assault charges

Both Nathan and Miguel were playing basketball outside of their home in the 300 block of Austin Street when they were shot. The boys were taken to the hospital, and Nathan was pronounced dead on Aug. 22, 2022. According to court documents, Miguel has permanent brain injuries from the shooting.

Also according to court documents, Toledo police found Williams through a Crime Stopper tip.

