Two Toledo police cars collide while chasing suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo police cars collided with each other Tuesday night while chasing a suspect in west Toledo.

One police vehicle was travelling southbound on Secor Road approaching Central Avenue in the left lane, while another was travelling the same direction in the right lane. Both crews were responding to a foot pursuit of a domestic violence suspect.

