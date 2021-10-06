Two teens sentenced for role in making threats against Perrysburg High School

Three students were arrested in April after officials learned of plans to carry out an attack on the school.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A pair of juveniles were sentenced Thursday on charges related to making threats against Perrysburg High School earlier this year.

Both individuals are 15 years old and will not serve additional time in Wood County Juvenile Detention Center if they adhere to terms of their probation. One is not permitted to have any contact with the school, while the other must have permission before having contact.

Three students were arrested in April when a school resource officer received a tip students engaged in "preliminary planning" to possibly carry out a shooting at the school.

Two of those students previously admitted to felony charges; one other admitted to a misdemeanor.

WTOL does not name juveniles charged with crimes unless they are charged as adults.