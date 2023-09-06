Two suspects indicted on charges in Monroe shooting death, I-75 pursuit

Stephen Jones and Ronnie Oliver were both indicted on felonious assault on an officer charges for shooting at authorities pursuing them on I-75 Saturday.

MONROE, Michigan — A Hancock County grand jury on Tuesday indicted two suspects charged with shooting at law enforcement pursuing them on I-75 after a carjacking and shooting death in Monroe, Mich.

Stephen Jones, who was driving the vehicle when the two were arrested, was indicted on one count of felonious assault on an officer and one count of failure to comply. Ronnie Oliver was indicted on one count of felonious assault on an officer.

The two were arrested by law enforcement Saturday. Oliver was taken to the Hancock County Jail and Jones was taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment of what the patrol called serious injuries.

The incident began Saturday afternoon when the two men robbed the Highlander Market and carjacked a vehicle. After the occupants of the vehicle got out, the suspects shot them and fled, police said.

Michael Beck, 31, of Monroe, died from his injuries in the shooting. A 34-year-old, who police have not identified, was also shot and hospitalized in the shooting.

It is currently unknown what charges Oliver and Jones may face for the carjacking and shooting in Monroe.

Around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, along with deputies from the Wood County Sheriff's Office, saw and approached the vehicle and suspects wanted in connection with the Monroe carjacking at a rest stop near Bowling Green. The suspects then fled south on I-75.

According to the report, the suspects shot at pursuing officers multiple times during the pursuit and troopers returned fire, hitting Jones.

The pursuit continued southbound on I-75 into Hancock County and exited onto state Route 15. As the vehicle was approaching Township Road 240, it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, OSHP said.