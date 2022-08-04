Two suspects charged in death of Bluffton police officer plead not guilty

Emin Johnson and Zachary Love were arraigned Thursday in Hancock County. Authorities say Johnson, 20, was driving the car that struck Officer Dominic Francis.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Two suspects facing charges in the death of Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis appeared in court Thursday and entered pleas of not guilty to all counts.

Emin Johnson and Zachary Love were arraigned in Hancock County Court in Findlay. A motion to reduce Johnson's bail from $500,000 was denied; Love's bail remains at $100,000, but a judge agreed to reconsider at a hearing next month.

Authorities say Johnson, 20, was driving a vehicle that struck Officer Francis March 31 during a traffic pursuit on I-75. Francis was attempting to lay stop sticks when he was hit.

Johnson is facing several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Love is facing two counts of receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

After Francis was hit, officers said the men fled the scene on foot, stole another car and led police on another chase before they were eventually arrested.

A third suspect, Dante Tate, is also facing charges.