Two hospitalized after separate stabbings in west and central Toledo

Police responded after two people sustained injuries in separate stabbings.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to two separate stabbings in Toledo Monday and Tuesday that resulted in hospitalizations.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to Toledo Hospital at approximately 1:12 a.m. Monday regarding a person stabbed. The victim told police an unknown suspect stabbed him in a parking lot near Upton and Sylvania in west Toledo.

The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury, police claimed.

In a second incident, crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Vance Street at approximately 3:33 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews discovered a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds she allegedly sustained during an altercation with another woman. Police described her injuries as non-life threatening.

Toledo Fire and Rescue transported both the victim and the suspect to the hospital, per a report. The suspect was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Authorities continue to investigate both incidents.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

