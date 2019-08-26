TOLEDO, Ohio — Bullets were flying outside of a west Toledo bar, leaving two people shot early Monday morning.

The shooting happened at Walle Rocket Bar at the corner of Upton and Sylvania around 1:30 a.m.

Police received a call that a person had been shot; when crews arrived, they found a man laying outside of the bar in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses on the scene say another person was taken to the hospital by a friend.

Police say both victims are in stable condition at this time.

Numerous vehicles from the parking lot had windows shot out and bullet holes in them.

Witnesses also say there was a fight inside of the bar that night. Everyone involved in the fight left the bar, and then the shooting happened outside of the bar.

No arrests have been made as of yet.