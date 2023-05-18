TPD: Two people shot during dispute between neighbors central Toledo

The shooting began as a dispute between neighbors in the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday, Toledo police said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people are hospitalized and a shooting investigation is underway Thursday afternoon in central Toledo.

Several Toledo police officers and SWAT responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday. Two people were injured in the shooting, which began as a dispute between neighbors, Toledo police said.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of the dispute.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police said no one was killed in the shooting, but did not specify the extent of the victims' injuries, ages, or identities.

It is unknown if anyone is in custody or if a suspect or suspects have been identified.

We have a WTOL 11 crew at the scene working to bring you the latest on this developing story as we receive it.

If you have any information regarding this investigation that may help Toledo police, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.