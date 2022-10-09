Two shot in Toledo Monday night, including 15-year-old

If you have any information regarding either incident, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a pair of Monday night shootings, including one in which a teenager was wounded.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Royalton Road in west Toledo about 7:45 p.m. A 15-year-old male was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to a police report.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Evidence was collected at the scene.

About 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Rosedale Avenue in central Toledo.

While officers were on the way, 30-year-old Nathaniel Lewis walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a police report. Lewis told police he was standing outside his home when someone in an unknown black SUV drove past and started shooting.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene.

If you have any information regarding either incident, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.