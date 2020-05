TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot in north Toledo on Friday night.

Toledo Police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near the Boost mobile on Cherry and Bancroft.

One of the victims in the shooting was rushed to the hospital.

Police however are unsure of the whereabouts of the second victim.

It's unknown if police have any suspects at this time.

RELATED: Man shot in leg while laying on couch in central Toledo home

RELATED: Trump 'very disturbed' by video of Ahmaud Arbery killing