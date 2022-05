Both were taken to a Toledo Hospital with one victim taken by Life Flight. No arrests have been made.

FREMONT, Ohio — Two people were shot around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night inside Rojas Rosas Cantina in Fremont, according to the Chief of Fremont Police.

Both victims were sent to a Toledo hospital for treatment. One was taken by Life Flight.

Witnesses inside the bar were interviewed, no arrests have been made. Police believe that they have positive leads.