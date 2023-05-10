Two robbed at gunpoint at west Toledo apartment complex

According to police, the victims arrived with the intention of purchasing a car and were robbed of $1,700 cash.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people told police they were robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning at a west Toledo apartment complex.

Toledo police officers responded to an area near the Vanderbilt Place apartment complex on Dorr Street just before 1:30 a.m. According to a police report, two adult victims went to the apartments to purchase a vehicle when two unknown males approached them.

The victims told police they were robbed at gunpoint and the suspects got away with $1,700 cash and a phone. The suspects fled the scene.

The victims and a nearby citizen also reported a gunshot being fired, but officers could not locate a scene. No one was injured during the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.