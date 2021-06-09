Two Perrysburg students admit to inducing panic charges stemming from high school threat incident

A third student had their case continued at the request of their attorney.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two Perrysburg High School students admitted to crimes associated with making threats at the school earlier this year.

A 15-year-old admitted to a misdemeanor charge of inducing panic and was placed on supervised probation. A second 15-year-old admitted to a felony charge of inducing panic and will be sentenced June 30 in juvenile court.

A third 15-year-old had their case continued at the request of their defense attorney. That student is due back in court June 21 and remains on electronic monitoring.

WTOL does not name minors charged with crimes unless they are charged as adults.