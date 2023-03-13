Two people shot Saturday at Toledo gas stations

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot in Toledo Saturday in separate incidents at gas stations.

Several Toledo police units responded to the Gas and Express Mart on Starr Avenue in east Toledo just after 1 p.m. for a person shot call. According to a police report, officers found Anthony Mershon, 28, outside the entrance of the gas station suffering from one gunshot wound to the torso.

Mershon was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to another gas station for a person shot call.

Officers found Brittany Bylow, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg while sitting in her vehicle at the Gas and Go on Airport Highway in south Toledo. A passenger in the vehicle told police they were on their way to meet an acquaintance when their vehicle was shot at, according to a police report.

Bylow was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in either incident. Both remain under investigation.

If you have any information regarding either shooting, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.