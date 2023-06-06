Two people hospitalized with 'serious' injuries after north Toledo shooting Monday evening

Police are investigating after two people sustained gunshot wounds outside a north Toledo store.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized with what police described as a serious injuries after a shooting occurred in north Toledo Monday evening.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a ShotSpotter alert for nine rounds fired near LaGrange Street and N. Huron Street and a call for a person shot at approximately 5:17 p.m. Police said they determined a shooting occurred in front of a store in the 900 block of N. Huron.

Police discovered a 28-year-old had been shot and was transported to the hospital by private vehicle. A 22-year-old was also struck by gunfire. She proceeded to a nearby apartment building, after which Life Squad transported her to the hospital, police claimed.

Authorities claimed both victims sustained serious injuries, but are expected to survive.

Police located a scene where they collected evidence and took photographs. They did not name any suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

